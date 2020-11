Subhead Despite low numbers, Robbinsville set to make impression in conference

The 2020-21 Robbinsville High School cross-country team consists of (from left): Sully Shanahan, Zeb Stewart, William Cable, Ava Barlow, Xander Wachacha, Phoenix Brooks and Hayden Stewart. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

* Robbinsville cross-country season preview Robbinsville – No excuses here. When the Robbinsville High School cross-country program hits the course for its first meet after press time Wednesday,…