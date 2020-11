Subhead Robbinsville softball standout signs letter of intent

Robbinsville’s Maggie Knight (seated, center) signed her letter of intent to play softball at Chattanooga State on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Sitting with Maggie is father Billy and mother Joanne Knight. Standing in back (from left) are cousin Alex Knight, aunt Angie Knight, and grandparents Randy and Velvie Knight. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – Another Knight is taking her talents to the next level. Senior backstop Maggie Knight inked a scholarship to play college softball with the Chattanooga (Tenn.) State Tigers, which…