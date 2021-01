Subhead Robbinsville drops 5-set road battle

Yeika Jimenez launches for a hit past a pair of Rosman defenders during Tuesday’s road conference match. Photos by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Rosman – A chance for redemption awaited Robbinsville. But so much more was on the line. Making the long trek to Rosman (7-1, 6-1) on Tuesday for a make-up conference battle, the Lady Knights were…