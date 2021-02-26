Lady Knights hit the road for playoffs

Body

Pilot Mountain – East Surry led 26-8 after the first quarter of Thursday's second-round playoff match.

Robbinsville won the game 72-60.

The Lady Knights (No. 8 seed, 15-1) upended the No. 1-seeded Lady Cardinals (13-1) in a huge road victory, advancing to a home, third-round matchup with Murphy in the process. The Lady Bulldogs (No. 13 seed, 14-2) knocked off the No. 5-seeded Community School of Davidson (14-1) for an 85-51 win.

"The thing is, we still haven't played our best basketball," Robbinsville head coach Lucas Ford touted after the win. "If we can ever put together four quarters of basketball, we'll be unbeatable."

East Surry began the game on an 11-2 run. Down – but not defeated – the Knights outpaced East Surry 24-13 in the second segment, before tying the affair 40-40 on a Kensley Phillips layup early in the third. Yeika Jimenez dropped in a bucket a minute later to give Robbinsville a 42-40 advantage, capping a 10-1 Lady Knights run to begin the second half.

Though the Cardinals led 52-50 entering the fourth, the Knights' speedy defense held the host school to just eight points in the final stanza. Desta Trammell – held scoreless in the first quarter – hit a trey to pull Robbinsville ahead 55-54 early in the fourth and the Lady Knights never looked back.

Robbinsville will now host Murphy in the third pairing between the two programs at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Knights have knocked off the Bulldogs 67-53 and 67-50 this season, with the latter victory clinching Robbinsville's first Smoky Mountain Conference title since the 2011-12 campaign.

Scoring for Robbinsville:

Desta Trammell, 30

Yeika Jimenez, 20

Halee Anderson, 10

Kensley Phillips, 7

Gabby Hooper, 5

Scoring for East Surry:

Brooke Gammons, 13

Cadence Lawson, 12

Dasia Lambert, 11

Bella Hutchens, 11

Rosie Craven, 6

Kate Parks, 4

Kylie Bruner, 3