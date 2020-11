Subhead Defending Smoky Mountain Conference champions prepare for title defense

The 2020-21 Robbinsville Lady Knights are (front row): Gabby Hooper (left) and Karcee Dooley. Standing in back (from left) are Aubrie Wachacha, Kelsey Waldroup, Dallas Garrett, Yeika Jimenez, head coach Kadey Phillips, Kensley Phillips, Ivy Odom and Ally Ayers. Not pictured are Halee Anderson, Delaney Brooms and assistant coach Dede Brooms. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

* Robbinsville volleyball season preview It was a year unlike any other. The Robbinsville Lady Knights gelled at the right time in 2019, accumulating 25 wins, a share of the Smoky Mountain…