Lady Knights work through playoff bracket

Pilot Mountain – Robbinsville's hopes for a state championship were dashed Thursday night.

The Lady Knights (No. 13 seed, 22-7) traveled to East Surry (No. 4 seed, 19-5) for the second round of the 1A playoffs. The defending Western Regional champions used nine 3-pointers to keep Robbinsville on the mend for much of the game, picking up a 62-45 win in the process.

In her final game for the Knights, senior Cambrie Lovin led the Robbinsville offense with 21 points.

A more detailed recap of Thursday's loss will appear in the March 5 edition of The Graham Star.