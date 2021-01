Subhead Lady Braves spoil Knights’ return

With Kensley Phillips (left) sprinting to back up the drive and Cherokee’s Praire Toineeta attempting to thwart the push, Robbinsville’s Halee Anderson eyes the basket during Friday’s 70-57 road loss to the Lady Braves. Photo by Scot McKie/Cherokee One Feather

Cherokee – Fresh off an 8-day quarantine and a pair of practices, the Robbinsville Lady Knights felt ready to return to the court. But after a hard-fought first quarter Friday night at Cherokee (4-0…