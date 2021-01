Subhead Knights score 81, still fall to Cherokee

Robbinsville’s Drey Keener (21) reaches out to stop a shot from Cherokee’s Jordan Arkansas during Friday’s 100-81 loss to the Braves. Photo by Scot McKie/Cherokee One Feather

Cherokee – A nice first-half pace was not enough for Robbinsville. The Black Knights’ only trailed by two at the end of the first segment Friday night at Cherokee – and were down 47-40 at the break …