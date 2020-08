Subhead Indoor facility driving Robbinsville softball

“The Rock” – an indoor softball facility – cannot be located on a map, but you can pinpoint much of Robbinsville’s success on the diamond to the hours spent putting in reps at the building. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – If you want to trace the recent uptick in success for Lady Knights’ softball, it all starts downtown. For the past 2 ½ years, Brian “Petey” Millsaps has operated “The Rock,” an indoor…