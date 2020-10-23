Spectators limited for fall sports

Robbinsville’s Ivy Odom (front) and Kensley Phillips work through a drill at a July 23 workout. Knights volleyball and cross-country will begin their 2020-21 season next month, but COVID-19 restrictions will keep spectators at a minimum. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Raleigh – An Oct. 15 announcement from the N.C. High School Athletic Association confirmed what many had feared: sports will begin next month, but crowds will be sparse. In the release, the…