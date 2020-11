Subhead Robbinsville volleyball tips off first athletic competition in eight months

Lady Knights junior Yeika Jimenez (20) closes in on a kill attempt during Monday’s season opener against Rosman. Note athletes on both sides wearing masks, thanks to a recent mandate handed down by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Photos by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Both Robbinsville and Rosman adjusted to follow new protocols forced by COVID-19 at Monday's season opener, including two rows of socially-distanced chairs in place of a typical team bench.

Robbinsville – Socially-distanced benches. Masks obscuring the faces of players. A limit of 25 spectators in a high school gymnasium. Coming off a fourth-round playoff appearance and a share of the…