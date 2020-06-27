Youth football, cheer season cancelled

Body

It is a move all involved were hoping to avoid.

The 2020 Smokey Mountain Youth Conference football and cheerleading seasons were officially canceled on June 16.

Graham County Recreation Director Ronnie Williams cited the uncertainty surrounding the future of the COVID-19 pandemic as the motivating factor.

“As a program funded by a government entity, we are required to follow all guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the state of North Carolina,” Williams said in a statement submitted to The Graham Star on Monday. “Due to the guidelines and the unknowns at this time, the conference felt it was safer to postpone the season, rather than rise the well-being of our kids, coaches and families.

“Please know this decision does not come lightly, but the safety of our kids and our communities are of utmost importance.”

Robbinsville’s youth football program had a strong showing last season.

The PeeWees won the Cracker Bowl championship, and both the Mites and Midgets advanced to their respective title games.