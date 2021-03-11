9 Robbinsville players named All-Conference

Sophomore point guard Brock Adams soars past Cherokee’s Tariq Underwood during Feb. 9’s home match-up with the Braves. Adams was one of four Robbinsville boys named to the All-Conference team. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Coinciding the conclusion of the 2020-21 basketball season, the Smoky Mountain Conference has released its annual All-Conference list. For the Black Knights, sophomore Brock Adams and senior Nathan…