Subhead Knights’ running game prevails in duel with Erwin

Linemen Candler Edwards (50) and Carlos Wesley (56) create an opening for running back Lex Hooper during Friday’s home game against Erwin. Hooper had three touchdowns in the first half. Photos by Art Miller/amiller@grahamstar.com

Kage Williams (33) looks to deflect a pass from Erwin quarterback Korey Griffith on Friday.

Robbinsville – The Black Knights carried the ball 52 times Friday night. Erwin passed it 39. In the end, Robbinsville’s run game proved to be the difference maker, as the Knights (3-0, 2-0) held…