Lady Knights roll in middle school opener

Robbinsville Middle School’s Dreylee Webster (13) and Sydney Adams have Andrews’ Alaina Flowers caught in a rundown during Tuesday’s road opener against the Lady Wildcats. Adams would tag out Flowers to complete a 2-4-6-5-4 fielder’s choice moments later. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Andrews – At the end of the first inning of Robbinsville Middle School’s season debut Tuesday, the Lady Knights and the hosting Lady Wildcats were tied, 2-2. By the bottom of the second, the tally…