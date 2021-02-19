Putting a new spin on her career

Body

Robbinsville – Make that two Lady Knights in three months that have opted to take their softball talents to the next level.

Senior Gabby Hooper put her name on the dotted line with Brevard College on Monday, joining Maggie Knight (Chattanooga State) as Robbinsville’s two signees this school year.

“I’m super excited that I was given this opportunity,” Hooper said.

A prolific shortstop – she has 41 putouts and 60 assists since her freshman year – Hooper’s presence at the plate cannot be discounted. Since beginning her varsity career with the Lady Knights, Hooper has a .341 career average, with four home runs, 15 doubles, 28 RBI and 14 stolen bases mixed in.

Also known for her volleyball and basketball acumen, Hooper alludes to a level of comfort that makes softball her choice.

“When I step on the field, it’s like all my problems disappear,” Hooper said. “I love the environment. I wish that every girl could feel what it’s like to play softball as a Lady Knight; it’s so special to me.”

UNC-Greensboro was another school looking at Hooper, but Brevard provided her with a sense of belonging.

It might help that a 2019 Lady Knights alumni – Mikayla Morgan – is also on Brevard’s roster.

“I like that Brevard is closer and when I stepped on the campus, it felt like home,” Hooper said. “I really like the coach (Bre Shearin) and that I’ll be playing with Mikayla: I’m super excited about that.”

While at Brevard, Hooper plans to study either biology or health science, with plans to become a pediatric physician’s assistant down the line.