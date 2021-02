Subhead Black Knights shine in preseason scrimmage

With Carlos Wesley (56) running interference, senior quarterback Nathan Collins takes off on a keeper during Saturday’s scrimmage at Smoky Mountain. Photos by Miranda Buchanan/Robbinsville High School Yearbook

Robbinsville seniors Lex Hooper (20) and Rossi Wachacha (81) combine forces to bring down a Smoky Mountain runner during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Sylva – The transition from the hardwood to the gridiron seemed almost seamless. Though the Black Knights’ basketball season ended a little sooner than anticipated, members of the hoops squad…