Subhead Robbinsville cheerleading submits state routine, under unique circumstances

The Lady Knights’ varsity cheerleaders perform their virtual, state routine Sunday at Robbinsville High School. Photos by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

The competition carried several stipulations, including the submission of an uninterrupted video. Senior Hunter Blevins captured the routine for the Lady Knights.

Robbinsville – What would normally be prepped for with weeks – even months – of preparation instead occurred after just two practices. Welcome to the N.C. Cheerleading Coaches Association’s yearly…