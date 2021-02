Subhead Lady Knights stay hot in conference play

Gabby Hooper cuts around Rosman’s Alissa Cheek on a drive to the basket Friday at Rosman. Hooper finished the game with 15 points. Photos by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Rosman – ‘It’s always tough to beat an opponent twice in the same season’ is an oft-quoted mantra associated with conference match-ups. But as the Robbinsville Lady Knights begin to work through the…