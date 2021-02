Subhead Lady Knights now No. 7 in state rankings

Though exhausted, Robbinsville’s Gabby Hooper (3) begins to applaud the Lady Knights’ effort after a 77-70, triple-overtime triumph over Cherokee Lady Braves. Greeting Hooper is Kensley Phillips; Yeika Jimenez (20) is not far behind beginning the celebration. Photos by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – For a moment, it appeared the limited audience gathered inside the Robbinsville High School gymnasium Tuesday night might get two games for the price of one. In a manner of speaking…