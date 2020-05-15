Aileen Dusk Lusk

Body

Aileen Dula Lusk, 94, of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Robbinsville.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late J.J. and Iva Lee Phillips Dula.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Lusk; her sons, Eddie Lusk and Randel Lusk; and her sisters, Eloise D. Wall, Marvine D. Thomas and Bonnie D. Stoner.

She is survived by her sisters and brother in law, Jimmie D. and O.P. Holder of Robbinsville, N.C., and Lou D. Bullman of Verona, Va. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Due to the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions resulting from the Executive Order issued by Governor Roy Cooper, the family had a private graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia, N.C.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be serving the Lusk family.

