Ann Marie Page

Ann Marie Paige, child of God, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ann was born on April 24, 1965 to James and Eldred Paige of Stecoah, N.C., deceased. She leaves behind a heartbroken wife, Kathie Schmidt, of seven years, together 28; brothers, Larry and Terry Paige; aunt Glenda Whitaker; and so many friends and family in both North Carolina and Michigan.

Ann loved strong coffee, her family, the Thursday night Bible study group, a good nonfiction book, and working with “her” seniors at the Manistee County Council on Aging. She found her passion working with seniors when she moved to Manistee two years ago. The Thursday night Bible study group relied on her knowledge and research abilities. She put a smile on the face of everyone she met.

We love you, and we will miss you, but know you are with God.

Celebrations of life will be held in both Manistee, Mich. and Stecoah, N.C. in the spring. Details to be published later. Final resting will be in Stecoah, among her family.

