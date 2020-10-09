Anne Longbrake

Body

Anne Prator Longbrake, 73 of the Mountain Creek Community of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C.

She was a native of Florida and the daughter of the late John and Frances Turner Prator. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Scott Longbrake; her brother, Tommy Prator; and her niece, Paige Prator.

Anne was employed and practiced as a dental hygienist for 50 years. She received her degree from Palm Beach State College and began working at a dental practice in Florida shortly after graduating. During the years she spent in Florida, in 1977, at the age of 26, she became the youngest president the Florida Dental Hygienist’s Association ever had. Two important pieces of legislation was passed during her tenure.

After moving to Robbinsville, she continued working as a dental hygienist for Dr. Patrick Kelley. She was also instrumental in starting the Church Mouse Ministries in Robbinsville and wrote cooking articles for Robbinsville’s local paper, The Graham Star.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Longbrake; son, Steven Longbrake of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Karen Nicholson of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Iain Nicholson, Salvatore Pacilio; and her nephew, Jay Prator of Ft. Myers, Fla.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced later.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Longbrake family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.