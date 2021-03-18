Body

“Nana” Eleanor Anne McGee Trull, of Irish descent and a native of St. Mary’s County, Md. – but a permanent resident of Graham County, N.C.’s Cornsilk Community – and beloved mother of Richard (Rick) Lamar Trull of Galena Park Texas, and Lela Viola Trull Hyde of Robbinsville, N.C., has rejoined in eternity her parents, William Edward McGee and Sara Thelma Newton McGee; sisters, Mary Ellen Fabrizo and Ruth “Dukie” Ridgell; brother, Philip W. “Billy” Cusic; nephew James “Jimbo” Allen Spalding; great-nephew, Sgt. Nolan “Rollin” Sculley; and daughter-in-law Susie Anne Trull.

After battling a sudden illness, she made the journey for the long-waited family reunion on the 9th of March, 2021, while surrounded by earthly family at her residence.

Born in Hollywood, Md., Anne was raised in a strong Catholic family. In Annapolis, Md., she met and married local musician, the father of her children, Vance L. Trull in 1959. Shortly after their marriage, Vance brought her back to the mountains of western North Carolina, started a family and this is where she remained and eventually converted to the Baptist faith.

Anne worked close to 45 years for Government Services, Inc., Guest Services Inc. and Peppertree Resorts at Fontana Village Resort, as Manager of Retail Sales – managing, at times, up to four retail stations.

Many local teenagers worked for her at Fontana during the summer months, dipping ice cream, stocking and cleaning shelfs. In her office hung a sign to remind them, “If you have time to lean, you have time to clean.” After retiring from Fontana Village, she worked in local restaurants and lastly helped Judy Turpin Orr run the “Better Bargains” thrift store.

She was one whom could never be beat at “Scrabble,” a regular at Capps Auction on Saturday nights – waiving card Number 67 – and someone who was very protective and fond of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

In addition to Rick and Lela, she leaves behind and awaits her beloved companion of 40 years, Richard Grindstaff; grandchildren Alyssa Trull Maykopet, Daniel Hyde, James William “Billy” Hyde and Joshua Billett; great-grandchildren, Anna-Rose Hyde-Mark, Christopher Billett, Drake Hyde and J. T. Hyde, Madison Maykopet and Morgan Maykopet, Ryan Billet, and Temperance Hyde; sisters, Shirley Spalding (with who she spoke to almost daily up until the time of her illness) of Hollywood, Md.; and Diana “Donnie” Rogers of Leonardtown, Md.

She also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews, 29 great-nieces and nephews and her favorite four-legged companion, Chico.

Graveside services were held at Carver Cemetery in the Long Hungry section of Graham County at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021. The Rev. Eddie Hollifield officiated.

The family wishes to thank Evonne Hyde, Jade Shiver, pastors Eddie Hollifield and Mike Teem, Good Shepherd Hospice, Jamie and Erin Hyde, Townson-Smith Funeral Home and Bruce, Jr. “Cricket” Martin of Long House Funeral Home, for their caring assistance during this time.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Trull family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.