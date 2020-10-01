Annie Welch

Body

Annie Belle Welch, 72 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a native of Graham County, and the daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Smoker Jumper.

She is survived by her husband, Joel Welch; daughter, Kristie Ramirez of Franklin, N.C.; sons, Henry David Welch, B.J. Welch, both of Robbinsville, N.C. and Glenn Elliott Welch of Cherokee, N.C.; sisters, Christine Campbell and Nora French.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church. The Rev. Noah Crowe officiated. Burial followed the service at the Hickory Gap Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Little Snowbird Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Welch family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.