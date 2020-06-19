Body

Anthony James Tahnoose, age 69 of Warren, Mich., passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was a native of Detroit, Mich. and the son of the late Tony and Bea Orr Tahnoose. He was the grandson of the late Wince and Alice Orr, and Zhebreen “Jack” and Susie Tahnoose.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Tahnoose; sons, Tommy Tahnoose of Whittier, N.C., Ben Tahnoose; daughters and son-in-law, Brandy and Rich Ruemenapp, and Cassie Tahnoose, all of Michigan; his grandson, Caleb Ruemenapp; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Louie Davis, and Cindy and Dave Hagen, all of Robbinsville, N.C.

He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many other loving friends and family.

Anthony was a member of the Gratiot Valley Model Railroad and Stoney Creek Model Railroad clubs for over 25 years. He met some great friends who shared his passion for trains and spent many hours detailing and creating lifelike scenes to run his trains across.

He traveled to capture pictures of real trains, “staking out” for hours to capture the perfect shot for his layouts.

He recreated scenes depicting the small-town life of his family in Robbinsville, N.C. and even included family members in their favorite hobbies.

Anthony was also passionate about his Ford Mustangs and took a great appreciation to the classics, and could be found wandering the car area of the Henry Ford Museum if he wasn’t over by the trains.

Anthony loved to travel south to North Carolina to visit family and was always up for a drive to just “cruise” (with the intent to get a sweet treat at the halfway point). He lived life with a purpose to enjoy life and worry less.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Jesse Adams will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Old Mother Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tahnoose family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.