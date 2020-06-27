Arvil Webster

Body

Arvil H. Webster, Sr., 98 of Robbinsville, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mountain View Manor in Bryson City, N.C.

He was the son of the late Vern and Phoebee White Webster. He was a member and deacon of Sweetgum Baptist Church for 72 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Rogers Webster; his brothers, Loren and Vernon Webster; his sisters, Lona Banker and Grace Denton; and his grandson, Keith Andrews.

Arvil served in the 82nd Airborne in World War II.

He is survived by a son, Arvil H. Webster, Jr. and his wife, Susan Webster; and a daughter, Connie W. Andrews and her husband, Harold Andrews, Sr.

He has eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sweetgum Baptist Church.

The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and Mike Teem officiated.

Burial followed at Wiggins Cemetery, where Military Rites were conducted by Webster Carringer VFW Post 8635, Eller Rogers American Legion Post 192, and the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Webster family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.