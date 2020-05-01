Body

Beatrice A. Postell, age 94, a resident of Riceville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Soddy Daisy Health Care Center in Soddy Daisy, Tenn.

She was a native of Graham County, N.C., but resided in Riceville for most of her retired life. She was the daughter of the late Ransom and Aloe Rogers Ayers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Gerald Postell in 2004. She was a member of Sweetgum Baptist Church for many years.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Steve S. and Sue Postell of Sale Creek, Tenn.; she had one step-grandson, Chris Porter and his wife Stephanie; and one step great-grandson, Cole Porter all of Sale Creek, Tenn.

The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home Saturday, May 2, from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow, with Pastor David Haynes officiating. COVID-19 rules will be observed.

If you are unable to attend this visitation or service, you may sign the guest register at smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.

