Betty Lou Teasdale, of the Little Snowbird Community of Robbinsville, N.C. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Betty Lou was born in the Congo to missionary parents, Floyd and Amy Pierson. Following graduation from Moody Bible Institute, she served for many years as a missionary in Africa with her husband Paul. They moved to the Snowbird Community in 1979 to establish The Masters Mission, a ministry committed to training, sending out, and supporting long term missionaries.

She is survived by Paul, her loving husband of 62 years, her children and their spouses: Jim and Barb Teasdale of Robbinsville, N.C.; Bobbi and John Leflar of Bentonville, Ark.; and Dan and Kris Teasdale of Robbinsville, N.C; her grandchildren and their spouses: Paul (Callie), Lisa, Robert (Karina), Samantha, Isaac, Jade, Abby, Ty; and her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Zach, Jazmyn, and Felicity.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Julie Ann Teasdale.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church, where Betty Lou was a member for many years. The Revs. Bo Parris and Jim Teasdale officiated.

Burial followed the service at Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel.

