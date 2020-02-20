Body

Betty Lucille Hoke Bowen, 82, of Robbinsville, N.C., formerly of Covington, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A native of Alleghany County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Everett and Lelia Oyler Hoke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Alvin Udell Bowen and Robert Andrew “Andy” Bowen; her sister, Marjorie Ellen Hoke; her great-granddaughter, Abigail Cable; and her special friend, Clarence Dudley.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lelia “Cathy” and Toney Nester of Mineral, Va., and Thelma Ellen and Steve Hooper of Robbinsville, N.C.; her son and daughter-in-law, Everett “Buster” and Selina Bowen, of Covington, Va; her brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Patricia Hoke, of Pasadena, Md.; and her sisters, Emma and David Boswell of Brandywine, Md., and Marilyn Tucker and Curtis of Covington, Va. Her grandchildren are Scotty and Becky Hooper, Jennifer and TJ Johnson, Shawn Blankenship and Rosalyn Rhoads, Amanda and Nick Cable, Chase Hooper, Christina Bowen, and Michael and Samantha Bowen. She has 17 great-grandchildren, Amaya, Trey, Daiqwan, Pike, Melony, Kamerin, Andrew, Lawson, Shawn, Maycee, Adrianna, Hagen, Benton, Riley, Reed, Addison and Ethan.

Funeral services were held at noon Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Roger Orr officiated. Burial followed at Old Mother Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to have served the Bowen family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com