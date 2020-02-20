Body

Bluford Odel Carpenter, age 84 of the Tomotla Community of Marble, N.C. passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late Hardy and Aloe Phillips Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Carpenter; brother, Virges Carpenter; and his sister, Alwayne Gee.

Bluford was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Rogers Carpenter; sons and daughters in law, Mitch and Jo Carpenter of Maryville, Tenn., Dean and Vickie Carpenter of Robbinsville, N.C.; brothers, Clinton Carpenter, David Carpenter, Avery Carpenter all of Robbinsville, N.C.; sisters, Mary Rogers and Betty Crisp both of Robbinsville, N.C. He has 10 grandchildren, Matthew Carpenter, Michele Anderson, Cynthia Bird, Robin Nichols, Skyler Anderson, Payton Anderson, Crate Anderson, Shannon Eller, Sara Carpenter, Stephanie Fabion, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Randy Huffman officiated. Burial followed the service at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery where Military Rites and Flag Presentation were conducted by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Carpenter family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.