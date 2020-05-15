Body

Brody Ty Phillips, age 30, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of Eddie and Latresa Webster Phillips of Robbinsville, N.C. He was the grandson of Larry and Sara Webster, Betty Phillips and the late Leonard (J.L.) Phillips all of Robbinsville, N.C.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Cassidy and Cade Adams of Knoxville, Tenn.; Clancy Phillips, of Robbinsville, N.C.; nephews, Cam and Conley Adams; and niece, Baker Adams.

Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Old Mother Cemetery. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and Mike Teem officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Extended Ministries, 420 Rodney Orr Bypass, Robbinsville, N.C. 28771.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Phillips family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.