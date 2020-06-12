Carolyn Sue Odom

Body

Carolyn Sue Phillips Odom, 86 of the Sweetgum Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord early Monday, June 8, 2020, at her residence.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Minnie Collett Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odema Odom and her brother, R.P. Phillips.

She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Phillips and Margaret Parker, both of Robbinsville, N.C. She has several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Old Mother Cemetery. The Rev. Patrick O’Dell officiated.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.