Cecil Ray Green, age 90 of the Farley Branch Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Born in Swain County to the late J.L. and Grace Green, he spent most of his life in Graham County.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Green in May of 2011; sisters, Thelma Green and Mae Sluder; and brothers, Berlin, Junior and Gerald Green.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Jen Green of Atlanta, Ga.; and his granddaughter Madeline Green.

Private graveside services at the Farley Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:

Graham County Rescue Squad

P.O. Box 691

Robbinsville, NC 28771

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Green Family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.