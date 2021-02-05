Charles Dale

Body

Charles E. Dale, 89, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Brookhaven Nursing Center in Brookville, Ohio.

Charles was born in Robbinsville, N.C. on June 1, 1931, the son of Floyd and Dicie Dale, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him were two sisters and three brothers.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joanne W. Dale; three children, Beth (John) Redden, Michael Dale and Laura (Mike) Norris; three grandchildren, Joe (Samantha) Redden, Anna Redden and Todd Norris; one great-granddaughter, Gracen Redden; two sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Englewood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to:

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

324 Wilmington Avenue

Dayton, OH 45420.

To leave a message or share a special memory with Charles’ family, please visit kindredfuneralhome.com.