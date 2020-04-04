Christine Odom

Body

Christine Jenkins Odom, age 78 of Mill Creek Circle in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her son’s residence in Warner Robins, Ga.

She was a lifelong resident of Graham County and was the daughter of the late Claude and Gladys Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jimmie “Crow” Odom and her brothers, Cecil and Clell Jenkins.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Scott and Candace Odom of Warner Robins, Ga., Johnny and Kim Odom of Robbinsville, N.C., John and Beth Odom of Jasper, Ga., Todd and Susan Odom of Robbinsville, N.C.; special nieces, Lisa Jones Sparks of Marion, N.C., and Cindy Jenkins of Robbinsville, N.C.; her twin sister, Jean Jones of Marion, N.C., brothers, Clifford Jenkins of Maiden, N.C. and Marlin Jenkins of Valdosta, Ga. She has 10 grandchildren, Ty Odom, Bryce Odom, Keaten Odom, Trey Odom, Logan Odom, Baylee Odom, Ivy Odom, Aynsley Fink, Kyle Fink and Payton Odom.

Christine was an avid sports fan and would claim her best days were spent at the ball field. She is credited for spearheading the construction of the county baseball and softball fields, going door to door to raise money for the lights at the facility. She helped form the first little league association and was its first president. She also sponsored many youth cheerleading teams and many baseball teams including Odom’s Orioles and Odom’s Yankees. She spent her later years teaching all her grandkids various card games, always playing into the late hours to make them happy.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated. Burial followed at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family is planning on having a Public Celebration of Life that we will announce at a later date.

