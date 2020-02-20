Body

Dale Walker, age 99, formerly of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Saturday, Feb.15, 2020 at his daughter’s residence in Clyde, N.C.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late William Dawson “Doss” and Mary Stillwell Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Azalea Matheson Walker in 2016; his daughter, Willie Bell, son-in-law, Darrell Schmidt, stepson, Randall Matheson, step-grandson, Victor Matheson, seven brothers, and four sisters.

Dale was a Veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army from August of 1942 until June of 1943. He was employed by the N.C. Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1983, after 36 years of service. Dale was also a charter member of the Robbinsville Masonic Lodge No. 672 for 67 years and a member of Sweetgum Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Beatrice Mashburn of Clyde, N.C., Ruby Lynch of Raleigh, N.C., Mary Schmidt of Waynesville, N.C.; son, Roger Dale Walker of Seneca, S.C.; step-sons, Wallace Matheson and wife, Claudia of Marble, N.C., and Lowell Matheson and wife, Melinda of Maynardville, Tenn; very special sister, Virginia Walker of Canton, N.C.; and the mother of his children, Hester Stiles Green of Asheville, N.C.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, step great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell, G.D. Phillips and Kenny Ball officiated. Military Rites and Flag Presentation was conducted by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard, Carringer Webster VFW Post No. 8635, and Eller Rogers American Legion Post No. 192.

Masonic Rites were conducted by Robbinsville Masonic Lodge No. 672. Burial will follow at the Wiggins Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Walker family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.