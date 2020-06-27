Debra Carpenter

Body

Debra Lynn Carpenter, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C.

She was the daughter of D.L. and Margaret Orr of Robbinsville, N.C. Debra was preceded in death by her sons, Shannon Lee Millsaps and Bobby Joe Millsaps; her brother, Perry Millsaps; and her sister, Michelle Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jack Carpenter; her sisters and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Allen Dockery, and Pamela Patterson, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Angela Orr of Robbinsville, N.C., and John and Barbie Orr of Maryville, Tenn. She has a grandson, Joseph Robinson.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lower Yellow Creek Cemetery. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and James Blevins officiated.

The family received friends from 10 – 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Townson-Smith Chapel.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Carpenter family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.