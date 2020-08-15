Delores Odom

Body

Deloris H. Odom, 76 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C.

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Ada Phillips Odom. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Noyl Odom and Odema Odom; and sisters, Bonnie Orr and Laura Odom.

She is survived by her sisters, Mildred Jordan and Shirley Sherrill, and brother, Coy Odom, all of Robbinsville, N.C.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Jack Millsaps officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Odom Family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.