Diamond Brown – of the Snowbird community – has Walked On, joining the Ancestors, following an altruistic life.

He was the son of Leona (Kalonahuskie) Brown and Sam Brown. Diamond was a beloved peace officer, serving for more than three decades on local, state and federal levels. He was best known for fairness, openness, wisdom and a deep love for his family, friends and community.

Diamond was the first Native American police chief of a Caucasian town, being highly respected by Cherokee and non-Cherokee. He bridged cultural and social divides through his official service and by setting an example in his personal life.

Among his fondest memories as a public servant was the task of directing school traffic. His natural flair for entertainment and his love for fellow humans came together in this action, giving him the beloved title of the “Dancing Officer.”

Diamond’s fairness and his desire to see all people happy, naturally, drew people to him seeking guidance, leadership and counseling.

Known for his love of music, he was a talented musician, playing lead guitar for the original Singing Browns and his own band, The Snowbird River Band. He set an example of walking in the modern world, while quietly keeping the traditions of his ancestors.

Diamond was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Wade, and his sons Merlyn and Diamond, Jr. Left to walk without Diamond are: his wife Gayle; son Verlyn (Nancy); daughters Amy Douglas (Joe), Emily Massey (Joseph) and Sandy Brown; sisters Catherine, Louise and Anita; grandchildren Brooke (Shawn), Natasha, Brandi (McKinley), Dakota (Benny), Walayla (Greg), Norah and Ben; great-grandchildren Wade, Karma, Shaylee, Hailey, Maisey, Celeste, Winter and Nayal; special friends who became family, heart-daughter Sophia, Katy, Ted and Joe; and many friends and extended family.

Diamond is to have one last tour of his beloved town and county, with a police escort. A memorial service was held in the Snowbird gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, which was open to the public. The interment will be limited to the family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, cards and donations, please visit an Elder and listen to their stories.

Let your greatest treasure share life with you.