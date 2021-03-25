Diane Costa

Body

Diane Dalgety Costa, 78 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Buchan Dalgety. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Barry Allen Williams, Jr.

Diane is survived by her husband, Robert Costa, Sr.; her sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Costa, Jr. and Charlotte of Fall River, Mass. and John Costa of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughters and son-in-law, Christine Dixon and John of North Port, Fla., Cheryl Costa of Robbinsville, and Charlene Costa of Fort Myers, Fla.

Plans for a celebration of life service are incomplete at this time. Further arrangements will be announced later.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Costa family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.