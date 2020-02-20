Body

Dianne Ditmore Cody, 73, of the Stecoah Community near Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Mack and Lena Orr Ditmore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Bethany Pullium and Tanner Lee Orr; her sister, Hazel Miller; and her brother, James Duell Ditmore.

She grew up in the Yellow Creek Community and is a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Loyd Cody; her daughters, Karen Cody Sampson and Pam Cody, both of Robbinsville, N.C.; her son and daughter-in-law, Junior and Tanya Cody of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brother, Anthony Ditmore of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her sisters Portia Grantham of Columbia, Md., and Marie Lovin of Gastonia, N.C. Her grandchildren are Jessica, Shayna, Jonathan, Travis, Rachelle, Lacy, Lindsey, Leah, and Liam. She has 19 great-grandchildren, Willie, Bethany, Bobby, Kayson, Levi, Avery, Everett, Emma, Scarlett, Bailey, Braiden, Zander, Zaden, Brylee, Wade, Wesyn, Wyler, Wilix and Raylee.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Coy Adams officiated. The family received friends from noon until 2 p.m. at the Chapel, prior to the service. Burial followed at the Ditmore-Cody Cemetery on Yellow Creek Road.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be have served the Cody family.

