Don Holder, 77 of the Stecoah Community of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was a native of Blount County, Tenn. and the son of the late Boyd and Esta Burrell Holder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Holder and Willis Holder; and his sister and brother-in-law, Allalee and Carter Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife, Jan C. Holder; daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Danny Gladden of Stecoah, N.C.; grandchildren, Dale and Ashley Gladden and Sibel Gladden; and great-granddaughter, Marlee Gladden; brother and sister-in-law, Dillard and Nettie Holder of Tuskeegee, N.C.; sisters, Aline Millsaps of Bryson City, N.C. and Lavera Carpenter of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his special friend, Billy Holder of Stecoah, N.C.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Holder Cemetery. The Revs. Max Cochran, Onley Williams, and Daniel Stewart officiated.

