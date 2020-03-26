Body

Donna Holder completed her amazing journey on Earth on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Asheville, at age 65.

A lifelong resident of Stecoah, she was known and loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her devoted mother, Nina.

Donna is survived by her father, Billy Holder, of the home, and her siblings, Michael, Jeannie, Anita and David. She is also survived by so many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, out-laws, and friends that are like family, we’ve simply lost count. You know who you are.

Donna felt like a second mother to her 11 nieces and nephews, and all their children as well. She recorded conversations with them as small children, to preserve for future generations, and could tell you a unique story about each child.

She was also the family historian and could recite names, dates, birthdates, events and family stories over several generations.

Donna attended Asheville Orthopedic Hospital at age six, to learn to walk with the use of crutches, then attended and graduated from Stecoah High School in 1973.

Over the years, she enjoyed writing over 60 Christian hymns, her own book, “Second Chance,” writing fiction, beating people at Scrabble, going to concerts, and traveling.

She had a great sense of humor, (“What time is best for a dental appointment? Tooth hurty!”). She loved chocolate, and hated telemarketing calls. She loved country music, but not Garth Brooks. She loved babies, but only liked dogs a little. On occasion, she would use a swear word, but not too often and usually whispered. She was one of a kind.

Doctors have no scientific explanation for Donna’s ability to have lived and prospered for so many years. We are thankful for the exceptional medical care she received over time, but know that God was always her primary- care physician.

Although Donna was faced with physical challenges during her life, she would want you to know that whatever struggles you are facing, to “love God, and love your family”, in that order, and just keep going.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Bill Prather officiated

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Committal services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Holder Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Donna preferred that you think of others who are in need.Please consider a donation to Shriner’s Children Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

