Donovan Underwood

Body

Donovan Rickell Underwood, 48 of Sylva, N.C., passed away Friday Dec. 11, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Ronnie Underwood of Robbinsville N.C. and Martha Brown of Murphy, N.C.

He is survived by his companion, Brandy Brewer of Sylva; daughters, Triniti Underwood of Sylva and Jacey Underwood of Robbinsville, N.C.; sister, Laurie Underwood of Murphy, N.C.; niece, Kiara Taylor of Murphy, N.C.; nephew, Austin Rattler of Sylva, N.C.; brothers, Ronnie Underwood, Jr. and Billy Underwood, both of Robbinsville, N.C. and Corey Underwood of Andrews, N.C.

Donovan was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was a friend to many throughout his life. He loved his family very much and was always someone willing to help a friend in need.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 133 Cornsilk Branch Road, Robbinsville, N.C. The Rev. Henry Ethridge, Jr. officiated.

Pallbearers are Charlie Garland, Jordan Garland, Chris Blount, Bo Brewer, Corey Underwood and Micah Boughman.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Underwood family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.