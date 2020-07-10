Body

Doris Moore, 75 of the Lower Stecoah Community near Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was the daughter of the late Condie Thomas and Cora Alice Stepp Scalf.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Moore and her brother, Kermit Scalf.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Abigail and John Williams, Charles and Loretta Moore, Fred Jr. and Sherry Moore, and David Moore and Kary Hartman, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brothers, Gene Scalf of Dalton, Ga. and Bud Scalf of Calhoun, Ga.; and her sister, Mary Ann Richardson of Cleveland, Tenn.

She has 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Onley Williams officiated.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the Chapel, prior to the service. Committal services were held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Moore Family Cemetery.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.