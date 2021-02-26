Dorothy Beasley

Body

Dorothy Sue Beasley, 78, of Robbinsville – formerly of the Martins Creek Community in Murphy, N.C. – went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Hardy and Lydia Hollifield Beasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Maebell Beasley and Pauline Beasley Solesbee; and her brother, Richard Beasley.

She is survived by her sister, Pearl Beasley Williams of Robbinsville, N.C. Though Dorothy never had any children, her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Lower Yellow Creek Cemetery. The Revs. Harold Beasley and Jimmy Millsaps officiated.

