Dustin Sellers

Dustin Kyle Sellers, 36, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

He was the son of Darlene and Clark Lovingood of Murphy, N.C., and Roger and Michelle Sellers of Navarre, Fla.; and the grandson of Vincent and Mildred Adams of Robbinsville, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harvey and Carolyn Sellers.

Dustin is survived by his wife, Jennifer Womack Sellers; his children, Logan Kyle Sellers, Jordan Layne Sellers, and Addison Nickole Sellers, all of the home; his brothers, Brandon Sellers, of Murphy, N.C., Austin Sellers of Robbinsville, N.C., and David Lovingood of Murphy, N.C.; and his sisters, Baylee Sellers of Navarre, Fla. and Sara Lovingood of Murphy, N.C.

He also has several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will cherish his memory.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Hosanna Baptist Church, of which he was a member. The Revs. Max Turpin, Eric Sellers, and Dale Wiggins officiated.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at Hosanna Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Sellers family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.