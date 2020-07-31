Body

Edith Rowe, 78 of Yellow Creek, transitioned peacefully and expectantly to her eternal heavenly home on July 22, 2020.

She was welcomed home by her parents, Needmore and Minnie Williams, brothers Ray, Hank and Larry Williams, and loved ones that went before her.

Edith was a person of kindness, compassion and excellence. She was always there to give a word of encouragement, or a warm hug. She was empathetic to those that were hurting, and provided a safe haven with her presence – and oftentimes, her home.

Edith gave her best at everything she did, whether at school, work, or raising her two daughters. Her strong work ethic motivated others to follow her example.

Edith had many positive traits, but the one that was most obvious was her love of family. She made many sacrifices, so that her children could have what they needed. Through sheer determination – and relentless perseverance – she made sure that her daughters obtained a college degree, despite the overwhelming odds that they would not.

There was no sacrifice that she considered too great when it came to taking care of her family, whether it was her parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews. She loved, expecting nothing in return.

Her legacy lies within the traits instilled in her grandchildren. Give her a minute and she would proudly tell you about her four grandchildren: two doctors and two engineers.

Edith will be sorely missed by her sister, Faye Pries, and brothers, Doug and Gary Williams, as well as her nieces and nephews. As matriarch of her family, words cannot express the loss felt by her daughters, Rhona Rowe and Debbie Long; grandchildren, Shawn Parker, Dr. Caleb Parker, James Long and Dr. Victoria Long. The extravagant love she had for family permeated her very being.

Her legacy will continue with her great-grandchildren; at present, Kolton Parker and Samuel Parker.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Rowe family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.