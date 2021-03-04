Edna Phillips

Body

Edna Orr Phillips, 91, our precious “Nan,” went home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

She came face-to-face with the Master, and she was able to give her nephew Gary – who had gone on 38 years earlier, on the same day – a message from his mom. Willa Mae said, “Nan, find Gary and tell him Mama loves him and misses him so much!”

We will keep Nan in our hearts and cherish precious memories. We will always remember the battle she fought, but be assured of the glorious homecoming she shared with many loved ones. She now walks with strength, hears with clearness and talks with clarity. We will remember all the good times, the travels she enjoyed and if we continue to think of her, she will have never left us.

Edna was the daughter of the late Dave and Delia Carringer Orr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Phillips; and her brothers, Pearlie, Dee, Ronald, Golman, Delmas, Donald and Vincent Orr.

Nan is survived by her children and their spouses, Sandra and Kenneth Cody, and Randall and Ann Phillips, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sisters, Willa Mae Waldroup and Maudie Sue Burke (Vernon), both of Robbinsville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Brooke Cody Mayo (David) of Hendersonville, N.C., Burt Cody of Robbinsville, N.C., Krystal Hernandez-Ditmore of Robbinsville, N.C. and Austin Hernandez of Aberdeen, Miss.

Her great-grandchildren are Zane Cody, Wilson Mayo, Wesley Mayo and Bronxon Ditmore. Her special friends – Judy Trammell and Al Mosiello – also survive her.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Grant Burke, Lance Burke and Eric Reece officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Phillips family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.